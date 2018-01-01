Leyla Seka

Leyla Seka

Guest Writer
EVP of Salesforce AppExchange
Leyla Seka is an executive vice president who leads the Salesforce AppExchange, an enterprise cloud marketplace. In this role, she is responsible for driving recruitment, product, go-to-market and other key programs supporting startups and ISVs in the Salesforce ecosystem.

More From Leyla Seka

5 Reasons to Reimagine How You Offer Customer Support
Customer Service

5 Reasons to Reimagine How You Offer Customer Support

In the new "era of the customer, innovative companies need to put users -- and their experience -- first.
4 min read
Use Your Customer Support Staff to Improve Every Aspect of Your Business
Ready for Anything

Use Your Customer Support Staff to Improve Every Aspect of Your Business

Not sure how to improve customer experience? Start with your team already on the front lines.
4 min read
6 Ways to Turn Every Customer Interaction Into an Opportunity
Customer Service

6 Ways to Turn Every Customer Interaction Into an Opportunity

Have you ever considered complaints as a way to impress customers and keep 'em coming back?
5 min read
A Girl's Guide to Finding an Awesome Mentor (and Being One)
Mentorship

A Girl's Guide to Finding an Awesome Mentor (and Being One)

Sixty-seven percent of women rate mentors as extremely important. So why have 63 percent never had one?
7 min read
6 Things You Need to Know About Offering Global Support
Global Expansion

6 Things You Need to Know About Offering Global Support

Finding staff who speak the local lingo is just the start.
7 min read
6 Reasons Every Company Needs a Customer Service Roadmap
Customer Service

6 Reasons Every Company Needs a Customer Service Roadmap

As your business grows, it's important to have plans in place so you're not caught off guard.
5 min read
What the Airplane 'Knee Defender' Teaches Us About Human Empathy
Company Culture

What the Airplane 'Knee Defender' Teaches Us About Human Empathy

You might think empathy is just a touchie-feelie hippie notion, but it's also smart business.
5 min read
5 Tips on Building an Epic Customer-Support Team
Ready for Anything

5 Tips on Building an Epic Customer-Support Team

When every move your company makes can be easily amplified to thousands over the social web, you need to make every interaction with your customers exceptional. Here are a few secrets on creating a rock-star customer-service team.
5 min read
Your Secret Resource to Get a Better Product: Customer Service
Customer Service

Your Secret Resource to Get a Better Product: Customer Service

Move beyond the minimum viable product with the help of your staff to develop the most valuable product.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.