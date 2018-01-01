Leyla Seka

Customer Service
5 Reasons to Reimagine How You Offer Customer Support
In the new "era of the customer, innovative companies need to put users -- and their experience -- first.
Ready for Anything
Use Your Customer Support Staff to Improve Every Aspect of Your Business
Not sure how to improve customer experience? Start with your team already on the front lines.
Customer Service
6 Ways to Turn Every Customer Interaction Into an Opportunity
Have you ever considered complaints as a way to impress customers and keep 'em coming back?
Mentorship
A Girl's Guide to Finding an Awesome Mentor (and Being One)
Sixty-seven percent of women rate mentors as extremely important. So why have 63 percent never had one?
Global Expansion
6 Things You Need to Know About Offering Global Support
Finding staff who speak the local lingo is just the start.
Customer Service
6 Reasons Every Company Needs a Customer Service Roadmap
As your business grows, it's important to have plans in place so you're not caught off guard.
Company Culture
What the Airplane 'Knee Defender' Teaches Us About Human Empathy
You might think empathy is just a touchie-feelie hippie notion, but it's also smart business.
Ready for Anything
5 Tips on Building an Epic Customer-Support Team
When every move your company makes can be easily amplified to thousands over the social web, you need to make every interaction with your customers exceptional. Here are a few secrets on creating a rock-star customer-service team.
Customer Service
Your Secret Resource to Get a Better Product: Customer Service
Move beyond the minimum viable product with the help of your staff to develop the most valuable product.