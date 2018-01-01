Executive Director, ConsenSys Enterprise

Lina Hediah is Executive Director, ConsenSys Enterprise. Lina is a technology executive, with deep industry expertise in financial technology, with specialization in payments, compliance and risk management solutions. She is at present part of the ConsenSys family, helping lead and grow the base and applications of the blockchain ecosystem worldwide, through developing the world computer, as well as various solutions to address all aspects of life and business.