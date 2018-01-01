Linda Formichelli

Put Your Competitors to Work for You

. . . and you don't even have to be that sneaky about it.
3 min read
Save Money On Your Marketing Efforts

<i>Money Tree Marketing</i> author tells you how to get more for less.
3 min read
Learning Curve
Starting a Business

If you think you've got the skills to teach others, here are four ways to take advantage of your talents.
4 min read
The Domain Game

Your domain name is what? Here's how to get a name they'll remember.
4 min read
Merry Mischief Marketing

Inject a sense of humor into your marketing campaign. Author Ray Simon will tell you how.
3 min read
Become A Press Release Pro
Marketing

Why write a press release that will only end up in the trash? Follow these rules for getting in good with editors.
2 min read
Giving Testimony

Why are you blathering on about your business when you can get happy clients to do it for you?
3 min read
Bite Your Tongue

If you're afraid of what people will find if they do an online search of your name or company, follow this tips to clean up your image.
3 min read
Making It
Starting a Business

The art of growing a crafts business.
8 min read
