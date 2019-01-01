My Queue

Linda Orr

Guest Writer
Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Akron

About Linda Orr

Dr. Linda Orr is a Marketing Professor at the University of Akron. She has taught marketing and sales courses for over two decades and is the author of five books and many articles. Dr. Orr has experience in the record, restaurant and finance industries, along with numerous consulting experiences.

