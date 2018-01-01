Lindsay Craig

Lindsay Craig is a Growth Hacker at GoSpaces, a free site builder and e-commerce platform that is part of Shopify’s experimental Garage division. Since it was launched, more than 50,000 Spaces have been created by a diverse community of artists, authors, and entrepreneurs. Lindsay has an MBA, seven years of digital marketing experience and has created over 100 social media promotions for brands.

15 Free Tools to Take Your Side-Hustle to the Next Level
Marketing

If you're starting a side-hustle, you're going to need the right tools up your sleeve.
6 min read
5 Ideas for a Summer Business Instead of a Summer Job
Millennials

Don't spend your break making minimum wage at a job that won't improve your resume. Venture into entrepreneurship instead.
6 min read
