Lisa Calhoun is the CEO of Atlanta-based PR firm Write2Market. She was named the Female Entrepreneur of the Year by the ABA in late 2012.
Finance
7 Ways to Kill a Perfect Investor Pitch
The very fact that investors are in front of you means they're interested in hearing your pitch. You already have their attention; the trick is keeping it.
Finance
The 5 Must-Have Elements of a Flawless Pitch
Founder and CEO of PR firm Write2Market Lisa Calhoun offers up advice on how to deliver a pitch perfect presentation.