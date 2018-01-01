Lisa Haugh

Guest Writer
VP of People and General Counsel at Udemy
Lisa Haugh has more than 15 years of experience leading legal and HR functions for a range of startups and mature companies. At Udemy, she heads up all legal and human resource functions, including all hiring, training and diversity efforts. She received her BA from UCLA and her law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law.  

More From Lisa Haugh

How to Build a Career, Not Just Find a Job
Career Growth

Developing your professional network will be far more valuable than uploading your resume to every listing site on the internet.
5 min read
Thinking of a Career Pivot? Here's How to Be Ready to Change Direction.
Career Change

If any of the following signals feel familiar, you should think ahead to your next move.
5 min read
How to Be Ready When Opportunity Knocks
Personal Development

Opportunities don't just fall into our laps, asking us simply to pick them up and run with them.
5 min read
Don't Be Blind to Workplace Harassment: 5 Tough Questions to Ask
Human Resources

Leaders, managers and HR all need to work together to be on the lookout for trouble and address it before it makes headlines.
6 min read
4 Ways to Ensure Employee Success From Day One
Onboarding

You're never going to have a better shot at engaging employees than on their very first day.
5 min read
How a Stronger HR Function Could Have Helped Uber Avoid the Sexual Harassment Scandal
Human Resources

Don't blame HR for Uber's problems.
4 min read
6 Tips for Keeping Your Team Focused When the News Won't Stop
Managing Employees

Company leaders can acknowledge the gravity of world events and still keep people focused on their work responsibilities so the business doesn't lose momentum.
4 min read
