Lisa Haugh

Career Growth
How to Build a Career, Not Just Find a Job
Developing your professional network will be far more valuable than uploading your resume to every listing site on the internet.
Career Change
Thinking of a Career Pivot? Here's How to Be Ready to Change Direction.
If any of the following signals feel familiar, you should think ahead to your next move.
Personal Development
How to Be Ready When Opportunity Knocks
Opportunities don't just fall into our laps, asking us simply to pick them up and run with them.
Human Resources
Don't Be Blind to Workplace Harassment: 5 Tough Questions to Ask
Leaders, managers and HR all need to work together to be on the lookout for trouble and address it before it makes headlines.
Onboarding
4 Ways to Ensure Employee Success From Day One
You're never going to have a better shot at engaging employees than on their very first day.
Human Resources
How a Stronger HR Function Could Have Helped Uber Avoid the Sexual Harassment Scandal
Don't blame HR for Uber's problems.
Managing Employees
6 Tips for Keeping Your Team Focused When the News Won't Stop
Company leaders can acknowledge the gravity of world events and still keep people focused on their work responsibilities so the business doesn't lose momentum.