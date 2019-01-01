A Postgraduate from Symbiosis Center for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune. Lisa Suwal - CEO of Prasuma - Pioneers of premium Meats and Delicatessen. Growing up in a family involved in delicatessen business for over 30 years, she has always been exposed to the nitty-gritty of the business and the art of making good food. A young and seasoned marketer, she is known for her innovative approach towards brands and alluring business perspective.