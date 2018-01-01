Lisbeth McNabb is the CEO of DigiWorksCorp, which translates data insight and analysis directly into brand revenue and monetization by delivering the right person the right offer at the right time. She was the CFO and chief revenue officer of Match.com and the founder of w2wLink. She is a director on two public company boards, Tandy Brands Accessories and Nexstar Broadcasting, and was recently named to the Agenda list of top 50 digital board directors.