Bio

Interiors expert Liv Conlon, 26, runs two seven-figure businesses: multi-award-winning ThePropertyStagers that stages 300 properties a year; and StagerBoss - a coaching business teaching women how they can do the same. A bestselling author, who is also a personal brand strategist, was crowned The UK Young Entrepreneur Of The Year, after leaving school at 16 to start her own business after being badly bullied - and against the advice of teachers. It quickly became the UK’s most recommended staging company, winning 13 awards nationally and internationally in six months. TEDx speaker Liv, who is a solo mum to her son Cash, has launched her own charity Too Big For Your Boots, which helps young people launch their own business.