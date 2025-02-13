When I tell people I'm 26 and have been in business for a decade, the reaction is often one of disbelief.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I've heard it all - "Did you join your mum's business?" or "Did you inherit a company?" - but the truth is, I started my first business at 13, selling press-on nails online. That experience ignited my entrepreneurial spark, and by 16, I took a leap into the world of home staging.

Now at 26, I can say I've achieved more than what I ever thought was possible: I've built two seven-figure businesses, won awards, had dinner with the prime minister, spoke on the TEDx stage and became a two-times Best Selling Author with an endorsement from Netflix. I now get what they mean when they say "You can overestimate what you can achieve in a year, and underestimate what you can achieve in a decade", and this is just the story so far.

Scaling my first company, ThePropertyStagers to 7-Figures by 19

At 16, I launched ThePropertyStagers, a home staging business that transformed empty houses into beautifully styled, market-ready homes. The lightbulb moment for launching my home staging business came from a firsthand experience with my mum's investment property. The property had been sitting on the market for three months with little interest, and we couldn't understand why.

It was a well-located, high-quality home, yet potential buyers weren't making offers. I heard of the concept of home staging, but when I looked for other companies that offered this service, I couldn't find any who offered it at an affordable price.

I took it upon myself to transform the space - adding furniture, styling it to create an aspirational lifestyle, and ensuring every detail was curated to appeal to buyers. The results were immediate: within three days of staging, the property sold. That moment was a turning point. I realized there was a huge gap in the market, and more homeowners and investors could benefit from this strategy.

That's when I decided to launch ThePropertyStagers, determined to help others achieve the same success. I had no funding, no experience, and no network. What I did have was resourcefulness and determination.

I self-funded the business by getting clients to pay upfront, using that money to purchase furniture and décor. This model allowed me to scale without taking on debt or external investment. While many businesses struggle with cash flow in the early stages, I ensured profitability from the start.

In my first year, I generated a modest £30,000 - having never had a part-time job or any prior income, I felt rich. I built my business from the ground up, attending networking events, forging local partnerships, and immersing myself in the property world.

It was slightly challenging at first as a young woman in a male-dominated industry, but rather than seeing it as a disadvantage, I leveraged it. I refused to blend in, instead making a statement with bold branding and an unwavering focus on delivering results that spoke louder than my age.

As I gained traction, I realised I wanted to build something much bigger. That's when I fully embraced the power of online marketing, especially social media. Without even realising it at the time, I was building my personal brand. I understood that visibility was key - not just for my business, but for positioning myself as an industry leader. I leveraged Instagram and Facebook to showcase my work, posting before-and-after transformations, sharing behind-the-scenes insights, and engaging with my audience. This strategy propelled my business beyond local markets and into the national spotlight.

By the time I was 19, ThePropertyStagers had grown into a seven-figure business. I hired a team, expanded our services, and systemised operations to scale effectively. We staged thousands of properties across the UK, helping homeowners and investors achieve faster sales. But as my business flourished, something unexpected happened - people started asking me how I did it. That question sparked an entirely new journey, one that would lead to my second seven-figure business.

Launching StagerBoss – Monetising my expertise

Having built my staging business at lightning speed - scaling to seven figures in just two years at such a young age - it naturally attracted attention. I won 13 international business awards, secured major press coverage, and found myself in the spotlight. But what stood out the most was the response from women, especially young women, who saw themselves in me. They realised that if I could do it, they could too. My inbox was flooded with the same questions: "How did you start?" "How do you get clients?" "How do you scale?"

That's when I had two key realisations. First, for many of these women, home staging was a revelation - a business they had never even considered but one that sparked something in them, just like it had for me. Second, they were eager to build successful businesses but lacked the right guidance. There was no roadmap, no structured education, and no real mentorship for home stagers. I knew I could change that. And that's how StagerBoss was born..

The interest in my journey highlighted a massive gap in the market - there was no structured education or mentorship specifically for home stagers. Many struggled with marketing, pricing, and business strategy, making it harder than it needed to be. Unlike ThePropertyStagers, which required physical inventory and logistics, StagerBoss was a digital-first business. I created online courses, coaching programs, and a community for home stagers looking to build and scale their businesses. The shift from a service-based to an education-based model allowed for exponential growth.

However, something happened that I could never have previously imagined - StagerBoss wasn't just about teaching home staging; it became a movement. What started as a way to share my knowledge quickly evolved into something much bigger: a platform that empowered women to rewrite their financial stories, break free from unfulfilling careers, and step into entrepreneurship with confidence. For so many women, home staging wasn't just a business - it was the key to independence, the opportunity to build something of their own without massive start-up costs or prior industry experience.

They saw what I had built and realised that success wasn't reserved for a select few - it was possible for them too. And with every success story I shared, the momentum grew. Social proof became a powerful force. The more I showcased the women who had transformed their lives through staging - whether it was replacing their 9-5 income, achieving six figures, or even scaling to multiple six figures - the more others saw what was possible for them.

It became clear that StagerBoss wasn't just about strategy and business growth; it was about identity. Women who had never seen themselves as entrepreneurs before suddenly felt empowered to take control of their financial future. And the best part? It wasn't just about learning from me anymore - it was about learning from each other. A community was born, and with it, an unstoppable wave of ambitious, driven women ready to take the home staging industry by storm.

What started as a vision has grown into something truly remarkable. Through hosting four impactful conferences, launching a top-rated interior design podcast, and writing the best-selling book StagerBoss, the brand has transformed into a seven-figure business that attracts students from around the globe.

The success of StagerBoss is a testament to a business model built for scale - digital products for unlimited reach and a community-driven approach that fosters engagement and referrals. This journey has been about more than just financial growth; it's about creating a lasting impact in the home staging industry.