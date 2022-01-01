Lonnie McRorey

Lonnie McRorey

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder

Lonnie McRorey is a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of building high-performance technology teams and products that help push the needle forward. Currently building HumanDevOps AI technology to power remote software development team operating system called TeamStation.dev

https://www.fwscience.us

Follow Lonnie McRorey on Social

Latest

Growth strategies

The Benefits of Hiring Software Engineers in Mexico

Mexican outsourcing partners offer competitive labor rates and the ability to work in real-time with your team.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like