Lorenzo Carcaterra is the no. 1 New York Times bestselling author of A Safe Place, Sleepers, Apaches, Gangster, Street Boys, Paradise City, Chasers, Midnight Angels, The Wolf, and Tin Badges. He is a former writer/producer for Law & Order and has written for National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times Magazine, and Maxim. He lives in New York City and is at work on his next novel.