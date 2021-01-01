Lorenzo Jooris is the CEO of Creative Zone, Dubai’s leading business advisory firm. Lorenzo holds extensive and diverse experience in the Middle Eastern and South Asian business markets and retains an expert opinion on the regions’ SMEs and startup culture.

He was the founder of One World Communications, a 360-degree multi-media powerhouse advising governments around the world in branding and communication strategies. He later on started Leaders Middle East in the UAE and formulated “Leaders without Borders,” an initiative that promotes young social entrepreneurs’ development, as well as the “Power Women of Arabia" debate. In 2018, he joined Arton Capital as the Vice President of global growth and strategy, where he oversaw international expansion of the company and was in charge of sales, marketing and events worldwide.

Lorenzo is a firm believer in giving back to the community, and within Creative Zone, he has spearheaded significant initiatives to help and support promising startups and entrepreneurs. He is the author of Recipes for a Better World, and he also serves as an advisor to the James Michel Foundation.