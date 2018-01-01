Lori Shepherd

Lori Shepherd

Guest Writer
Founder, 25SecondsPR
Lori Shepherd is the founder of 25SecondsPR where she manages digital PR campaigns for businesses, tech, personal brands and non-profits. She was previously a business journalist and a corporate PR professional who spent 11+ years working for Silicon Valley companies before launching 25SecondsPR.

Why an Increasing Number of Retiring Entrepreneurs Are Selling the Business to Their Employees
Retirement

The most rewarding exit of all is getting the cash out you've earned while taking care of the people you grew the business with.
