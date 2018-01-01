Lucinda Honeycutt

Lucinda Honeycutt

Guest Writer
Freelance writer and web designer
Lucinda Honeycutt is a freelance writer and web designer nestled in the mountains of western North Carolina. She's a tech geek, foodie and research junkie who writes about a little bit of everything.

More From Lucinda Honeycutt

Speed and Reliability are Key When Choosing an Ecommerce Web Hosting Solution
Ecommerce

Speed and Reliability are Key When Choosing an Ecommerce Web Hosting Solution

Seemingly minute differences in performance translate into big losses when you operate 24/7.
5 min read
3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel

Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
6 min read
4 Industries in the Midst of Major Disruptions, Thanks to Data
Big Data

4 Industries in the Midst of Major Disruptions, Thanks to Data

In these cases, disruption is a good thing.
6 min read
6 Strategies to Keep Your Solopreneur Endeavor in the Black
Solopreneur

6 Strategies to Keep Your Solopreneur Endeavor in the Black

You can't do everything or be everywhere at once. Try on these tips to save money, time and possibly even your sanity.
7 min read
The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do
Video Marketing

The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do

Video accounts for approximately three-quarters of all web traffic. Get started with platforms that make it easy to package high-quality visuals and distribute across multiple channels.
7 min read
5 Brutal Challenges on the Path to Personal Success
Personal Development

5 Brutal Challenges on the Path to Personal Success

Your biggest obstacle is you.
5 min read
From Bootstrapped Startup to More than $1 Million in Annual Revenue
Startups

From Bootstrapped Startup to More than $1 Million in Annual Revenue

Stop making excuses for why your venture won't work.
6 min read
The Importance of Face-to-Face Networking in a Digital World
Networking

The Importance of Face-to-Face Networking in a Digital World

Technology makes meetings super easy, but there is no substitute for being in the same room.
5 min read
14 Free Tools Every Solopreneur Needs
Ready for Anything

14 Free Tools Every Solopreneur Needs

These apps and digital tools help reduce the time a solopreneur has to spend on mundane tasks.
6 min read
Being a Freelancer May Be Hazardous to Your Health
Freelancers

Being a Freelancer May Be Hazardous to Your Health

Long hours sitting at a desk and forgetting to eat isn't good for you.
7 min read
4 Ways to Finance Your Business
Financing

4 Ways to Finance Your Business

The first step in building your business, or creating sustained growth, is a solid business plan.
7 min read
3 Dependable Revenue Models for Monetizing Your Blog
Blogging

3 Dependable Revenue Models for Monetizing Your Blog

Promoting online connections has quickly become one of the most effective methods of monetization.
7 min read
5 Ways to Improve Productivity By Breathing Easier
Productivity

5 Ways to Improve Productivity By Breathing Easier

Poor indoor air quality undermines our health in subtle ways not easily noticeable at first.
6 min read
6 Ways to Make Your Business Look Big While You're Still Growing It
Growth Strategies

6 Ways to Make Your Business Look Big While You're Still Growing It

If customers are more comfortable thinking they are dealing with a larger business, make them comfortable.
5 min read
Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business
Branding

Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business

Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.
5 min read
