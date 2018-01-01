Lucinda Honeycutt

Ecommerce
Speed and Reliability are Key When Choosing an Ecommerce Web Hosting Solution
Seemingly minute differences in performance translate into big losses when you operate 24/7.
3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel
Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
Big Data
4 Industries in the Midst of Major Disruptions, Thanks to Data
In these cases, disruption is a good thing.
Solopreneur
6 Strategies to Keep Your Solopreneur Endeavor in the Black
You can't do everything or be everywhere at once. Try on these tips to save money, time and possibly even your sanity.
Video Marketing
The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do
Video accounts for approximately three-quarters of all web traffic. Get started with platforms that make it easy to package high-quality visuals and distribute across multiple channels.
Personal Development
5 Brutal Challenges on the Path to Personal Success
Your biggest obstacle is you.
Startups
From Bootstrapped Startup to More than $1 Million in Annual Revenue
Stop making excuses for why your venture won't work.
Networking
The Importance of Face-to-Face Networking in a Digital World
Technology makes meetings super easy, but there is no substitute for being in the same room.
Ready for Anything
14 Free Tools Every Solopreneur Needs
These apps and digital tools help reduce the time a solopreneur has to spend on mundane tasks.
Freelancers
Being a Freelancer May Be Hazardous to Your Health
Long hours sitting at a desk and forgetting to eat isn't good for you.
Financing
4 Ways to Finance Your Business
The first step in building your business, or creating sustained growth, is a solid business plan.
Blogging
3 Dependable Revenue Models for Monetizing Your Blog
Promoting online connections has quickly become one of the most effective methods of monetization.
Productivity
5 Ways to Improve Productivity By Breathing Easier
Poor indoor air quality undermines our health in subtle ways not easily noticeable at first.
Growth Strategies
6 Ways to Make Your Business Look Big While You're Still Growing It
If customers are more comfortable thinking they are dealing with a larger business, make them comfortable.
Branding
Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business
Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.