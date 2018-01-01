Ludmilla Figueiredo

Founder, Rule Number One

Ludmilla Figueiredo is the founder of Rule Number One, an initiative to bridge growth and investment opportunities for startups and SMEs across markets. She is a member of the leadership team of Singularity University Global Summit in the UAE. After winning three global entrepreneurship awards along with her team in Brazil, she was invited to launch the Endeavor Global's operations in the UAE, in 2011. Since then, she joined an international equity crowdfunding platform as the Head of Business Development, and was the former Business Director at Kharabeesh in Dubai. As a mentor of several startup hubs, including Startup Weekend, The Bureau Dubai, and ADGM, she has a very cosmopolitan experience, including in emerging markets for over a decade. Harvard Business School-certified, she has been appointed as a thought leader for events of Stanford Ventures Program and INSEAD Abu Dhabi.

Lessons For The MENA From Brazil-Based VC Firm Vox Capital's 26% Returns On Healthcare Startup TEM's Exit
Investing in innovative tech companies with a social impact angle, such as healthcare, education, and financial services, can create positive social change, as well as returns.
An Outlook On Fundraising From Middle Eastern Investors
By making sure that whatever deal they do on a global scale, it touches the ecosystem in the region.
Musings From Dubai Lynx 2018: MENA Needs More AI Solutions Working On Arabic Content
Jordan-based startup Mawdoo introduced Salma, an Arabic Siri-like AI assistant, at Dubai Lynx 2018.
Ecosystem Notes: Three Ways To Spur More Entrepreneurial Success Stories In Emerging Markets
People forget that it is less about what happened in 10 or 30 days, and more about what's been happening in the past 10 years or so.
What The Middle East Startup Ecosystem Can Learn From Other Emerging Markets
Collaboration with investors in other geographies strengthens the performance of the local ecosystem, therefore, supports local startups' growth.
