Luis Orbegoso

Guest Writer

President of ADT Business

Luis Orbegoso is president of ADT Business, responsible for developing and executing the company's strategy to grow the security and automation segment serving small- and mid-sized business owners. He joined ADT in May 2013 from United Technologies Corporation (UTC) Climate, Controls & Security, where he served as president of the global fire detection and alarm segment. Prior to joining UTC, Orbegoso spent 13 years with General Electric in a variety of sales, marketing and general management roles.