Lydia Brown and Jeremy Unger

Jeremy Unger and Lydia Brown are seniors at New York University, where
they are both studying print journalism at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism
Institute. Jeremy hails from San Francisco and Lydia
originates from Litchfield, Conn., but both are now proud to call New York
home. You can follow them on Twitter at @jeremyunger1 and @LydiaMay14.

Room to Grow: A Look at the Changing Landscape of Green Startups

To get a sense for what it's like starting up environment-friendly and social ventures today, we reached out to three founders based out of NYC's Green Spaces incubator.
