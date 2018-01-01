Lynda Galligan is a partner at national leading law firm Goodwin Procter in the firms ERISA & executive-compensation practice and a member of the Technology Companies Group, specializing in a wide-range of compensation and benefits matters. Lynda is a key contributor to Founders Workbench, a free online legal and business resource for startups and early-stage companies powered by Goodwin Procter.
Compensation and Benefits
No Cash on Hand? 3 Tips on Attracting Top Talent With Stock Options.
Entrepreneurs are frequently faced with the conundrum of how to recruit top-tier talent with little cash. To overcome this challenge, many offer stock-based compensation.