Maan Eshgi

Partner, VentureSouq

About Maan Eshgi

Maan Eshgi is the KSA partner for VentureSouq, the largest angel network in the MENA region. Maan has more than 14 years of banking experience.

Previously, he was a director with Coutts & Co., the wealth management division of royal bank of Scotland (RBS). Based in Geneva, he was responsible for servicing key clients and expanding bank operations across the region. Prior to Coutts & Co, Maan spent time working for Citi Private bank in Dubai and Geneva, managed a large family investment office in Jeddah, and traded equities and derivatives for SABB (HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd).

Maan is an active angel investor. In addition, he has had several board positions and acted as the chairman of an investment committee for a publicly traded company. Has a BS in business administration and an MBA at Geneva Business School.

