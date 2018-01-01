Maddy Dychtwald

Maddy Dychtwald is co-founder of Age Wave, which conducts national and global studies exploring key trends and implications of the aging of America. She is the author of three books, the latest, with Christine Larson, being Influence, How Women's Soaring Economic Power Will Transform Our World for the Better.(Voice, Hyperion)

More From Maddy Dychtwald

The Misadventures of Venture Capital
Entrepreneurs

The Misadventures of Venture Capital

Women have to succeed in the venture capital game to become true economic influencers.
7 min read
Shape the Work World You Want
Entrepreneurs

Shape the Work World You Want

When women find that the corporate life isn't right for them, starting businesses of their own suits their sense of self.
7 min read
Women Entrepreneurs as Influencers
Entrepreneurs

Women Entrepreneurs as Influencers

Women are fueling a transformative shift that will revolutionize the working world for the better.
4 min read
