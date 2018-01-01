Madhusudhan Gurumurthy

Madhusudhan Gurumurthy

Guest Writer
VP-Product, Omni-Channel Media Platform at MediaMath
Madhusudhan Gurumurthy is VP-Product, Omni-Channel Media Platform at MediaMath. He loves using technology to solve problems and believes the key to a peaceful society begins with happy, peaceful individuals. To that end he teaches meditation and does standup comedy.

More From Madhusudhan Gurumurthy

3 Lessons Companies Can Learn From the Pokémon Phenomenon
Business Lessons

3 Lessons Companies Can Learn From the Pokémon Phenomenon

Pokémon Go walks consumers to the door of physical locations by keeping them engaged in their quest. That's doing mobile right.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.