Guest Writer

Co-owner of Based On A True Story- Bistro

Malini Mohan is a first-generation entrepreneur and co-owner of Based On a True Story - Bistro. She wanted to be an entrepreneur when she was as young as 15 and is now living her dream by running two businesses successfully.

An Interior Designer, Malini holds an MBA with a specialisation in marketing. She is a part of many networking organizations like BNI and Women Entrepreneur Networks.

Malini completed her schooling in Dubai and also worked there for five years. It was in Dubai that she was exposed to different cultures and cuisines that expanded her palette. She and Prashanth combined their love for food and movies to set up BOATS.

Together, they strive to give the customer an elevated experience, combining their passion of movies and food, which definitely gives them an edge over their competitors. She believes in the primacy of hard work and follows this quote by Paulo Coelho, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it”