Mallika Chopra

Guest Writer

Founder of Intentblog.com and Author of 'Just Breathe'

Mallika Chopra is a mom, entrepreneur, public speaker and published author. Her most recent book, Just Breathe, will be released in August. Chopra’s writing has been featured in many publications including Time.com, Self magazine, Women’s Health, Glamour, Oprah.com, LA Times and Huffington Post.