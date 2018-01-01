Mallory Locklear

Tinder

He wanted to be legally declared 20 years younger.
2 min read
Google

The company also didn't tell users about the exposure.
3 min read
Amazon

They'll be eligible for Prime shipping.
2 min read
Amazon

It's encouraging employees to send their stories to the senator.
4 min read
Google

They're demanding more transparency and ethics reviews.
3 min read
Uber

Uber doubled its trip count in just over a year despite its many challenges.
2 min read
Facebook

We still don't have an idea of how far this really goes.
5 min read
Facebook

He said Facebook should have regulated itself.
2 min read
Self-Driving Cars

The country's transport minister addressed the issue in a statement today.
2 min read
Google

The push comes after a series of contradictory rulings in the U.S.
3 min read
Elon Musk

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla really wants to go to the red planet.
2 min read
