CEO & MD, Rubique Technologies PVT LTD

First generation entrepreneur Manav Jeet is the Managing Director and CEO of Rubique, one of the largest online marketplace offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services from multiple Banks & FI’s, through cutting-edge technology platform.

Manav Jeet conceptualized Rubique with a vision to bring transparency and to revolutionize customer experience with help of technology in the financial services domain. A veteran banker with over two decades of rich experience in the field of banking & financial services, Manav Jeet is a well-recognized name in the industry.

A professional with a distinguished reputation of being the driving force, he has a proven track record in operational efficiencies, business development, sales productivity, managing large teams & financial management.

Prior to setting up Rubique he has served in several strategic leadership positions in prestigious corporates like HDFC Bank, Citicorp Finance, SBI Mutual Fund, Reliance Capital and Yes Bank. He has played an instrumental role in the various product setups during his tenure with HDFC, Reliance Consumer Finance & Yes Bank. In his career, he has handled various types of products ranging from Microfinance, Retail & SME loans to unsecured business – including credit card.

Why Cash Flow Based Lending Makes Sense for Banks and SMEs?
Lending

Why Cash Flow Based Lending Makes Sense for Banks and SMEs?

For SMEs in India, cash flow based lending makes better sense can be based on the expected income from the business
3 min read
What Made Me Leave Banking to Start a Fintech Company?
FinTech

What Made Me Leave Banking to Start a Fintech Company?

Soon banks will go completely virtual and payments can be sent/received in a blink of an eye and that's what is the core of Fintech revolution
4 min read
