Manish Bhalla

Manish is the founder & CEO of FATbit Technologies, a web agency known for its cutting-edge ecommerce solutions. Manish counsels businesses on technology, online marketing, & helps them build effective strategies as per their specific needs.
Online Marketplace
All You Need to Know to Start an Online Rental Marketplace
The main concern that people have before renting a used product is its quality.
Website Design
Why Would You Redesign A Website in 2017? Set Serious Business Goals for It
Few days to go and we are in 2017, so just take a walk back into the memory lane and recollect websites five years ago.
online grocery
Online Grocery Store – Why the Business Idea Is Catching the Eyes of Most Entrepreneurs
A refrigerated storage definitely manifolds the inventory cost & management efforts.
Books
6 Books that will Guide You to a Successful Entrepreneurial Career
When it comes to launching and running a successful startup, nothing overshadows knowledge
Online Business
Looking for an Online Business Idea? By 2020; These Businesses Will Be Part of Our Every Day's Life
The blogger community needs to bring some fresh online business ideas to change this general perspective and to make these posts useful again
Blogging
Have an Interesting Old Blog Post? Here Are 8 Ways to Go Back and Promote Them!
There are several great examples of bloggers who have utilized a well-written post over a long period to boost blog readership
Social Media
Here's How Your Personal Reputation Is At Risk On Social Media Networks!
Your personal reputation has direct impact on the product/service, you are associated with and vice versa.
Online Business
Why Web-based Startup Is a Better Idea than Opening an Offline Business Today
Setting up online ventures is extremely easy in most cases or significantly easier than setting up offline businesses