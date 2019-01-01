Manish Sacheti

Manish Sacheti

Co-founder and CFO, Ziqitza Healthcare

More From Manish Sacheti

Why a Social Enterprise Is Much More Than a 'For-Profit' Venture
Social Enterprise

Why a Social Enterprise Is Much More Than a 'For-Profit' Venture

While a social entrepreneur operates just as any other entrepreneur would, the 'cause' remains one of the key end goals
5 min read