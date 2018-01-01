Manisha Ahlawat

Manisha Ahlawat

Contributor
Managing Director, VivaFit (Master Franchisee - India)

More From Manisha Ahlawat

Making Fitness Your Business - Grow by Investing in the Nation's Health
Health and Fitness Businesses

Making Fitness Your Business - Grow by Investing in the Nation's Health

Fitness in India has come a long way from the sleepy but prestigious gymkhana clubs to the modern gyms and studios mushrooming in every city
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.