Manoj Agarwal

Manoj Agarwal

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Giftxoxo

Mr. Manoj Agarwal is the co-founder at Giftxoxo. He oversees all aspects of Product, Marketing and HR at the company. In his career that spans over 10 years, Manoj has successfully established his prowess in key business aspects of Marketing, Strategy, Technology, Product Management, Project Management and People Management.

An MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Manoj also holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh who can give insights in the industry to the budding entrepreneurs.

More From Manoj Agarwal

How Is Technology Helping The Rewards Space
Reward Programs

How Is Technology Helping The Rewards Space

The e-revolution has given freedom to HR from administrative work to focus more on strategies to support the company business
7 min read
5 reasons why you should surprise your company stakeholders with gifts in 2016
Gift-giving

5 reasons why you should surprise your company stakeholders with gifts in 2016

It is gifts and rewards, which exemplify appreciation from the company.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.