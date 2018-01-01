Mansal Denton is an entrepreneur and self explorer currently developing Nootropedia, which offers unbiased and accessible information to improve mental performance. He enjoys active hobbies, including hiking and jiu-jitsu, as well as quiet contemplation and meditation.
Motivation
How to Find a Deeper 'Why'
Our experiences shape our worldview and inform our personal and business actions.
Food
Some Entrepreneurs Are Getting Literal About 'Eat What You Kill'
Tim Ferriss, Joe Rogan and other entrepreneurs are hunting their own meat. Here's why you should consider it, too.
nootropics
Entrepreneurs Seeking Business Guidance Through Ayahuasca Are Receiving Spiritual Insights Instead
Business people are returning from ayahuasca "journeys" convinced that profit is just one measure of success.
Entrepreneurs
There Are Healthy Ways to Help You Work Harder for Longer
There is no substitute for adequate sleep but some supplements and lifestyle changes give you more useful energy when you wake up.
Productivity
Eating Less Is the Latest Silicon Valley Productivity Hack
Fasting is an uncomplicated way to get more alert, not just skinnier.
nootropics
Every Entrepreneur Needs Flow. Nootropics Can Get You There.
Modern psychopharmacology allows us to reliably summon flow states to create meaningful work.
Discipline
3 Examples From the Battlefield of Discipline Succeeding In the Face of Adversity
Whether on the battlefield or in the boardroom, these principles will ensure victory in the face of adversity.
Life Lessons
In Prison I Found Freedom Through My Personal Discipline
Even when we have no control over external circumstances we retain control of actions and reactions.
Hobbies
Reconnecting With Play Will Help You Succeed
Play isn't just for children. As we age, it can help us to innovate better, prevent anxiety and stress and live a more fulfilling existence.
Lessons
5 Harsh Lessons Learned in Prison That Made Me a Better Entrepreneur
Business success and prison survival both require managing relationships, accepting consequences and maintaining the right balance of humilty and confidence.