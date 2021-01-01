Mara Koffmann

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder of Braintrust Tutors

Mara Koffmann is co-founder of Braintrust Tutors, a platform that matches students with certified teachers and learning specialists for private tutoring.

https://www.braintrusttutors.com/

Follow Mara Koffmann on Social

Latest

Success

4 Things Any Startup Executive Can Learn from a Teacher

As a former NYC teacher turned entrepreneur, I have used the science of learning to build and grow my successful startup.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like