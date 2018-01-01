Marc Gingras

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Foko Retail

Foko Retail's founder and CEO, Marc Gingras, is a serial entrepreneur with a number of exits, including the sale of Tungle.me to Blackberry. He founded Foko Retail in 2013 and has acquired over 60 customers. He now works with some of the world's largest brands in retail, including Nike, Whole Foods, Helly Hansen and Club Monaco. With more than 24,000 followers of its Visual Merchandising Daily community, Foko Retail has created one of the industry's largest groups of visual merchandisers.