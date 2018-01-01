Marc Willard

Guest Writer
President of Transcend Insights

Marc Willard has a 20-year track record of innovation in solving complex technology industry challenges. In 2003, he founded Certify Data Systems and later sold the company to Humana in November 2012. As president of Transcend Insights, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana, Willard has achieved his vision of helping patients, physicians and healthcare systems nationwide enhance healthcare and improve outcomes.

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Innovate in the Healthcare Space
Health Care

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Innovate in the Healthcare Space

Get doctors spending more time with patients and less time updating electronic health records.
4 min read
Diagnosing a Sick Healthcare Industry
Healthcare

Diagnosing a Sick Healthcare Industry

Healthcare in the US has metastasized, threatening to take over the host economy. If ever there was a paradigm in need of entrepreneurs intent on disruption, here it is. Have at it.
7 min read
