Marc Willard has a 20-year track record of innovation in solving complex technology industry challenges. In 2003, he founded Certify Data Systems and later sold the company to Humana in November 2012. As president of Transcend Insights, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana, Willard has achieved his vision of helping patients, physicians and healthcare systems nationwide enhance healthcare and improve outcomes.
Diagnosing a Sick Healthcare Industry
Healthcare in the US has metastasized, threatening to take over the host economy. If ever there was a paradigm in need of entrepreneurs intent on disruption, here it is. Have at it.