Guest Writer

Founder, InnerFight

Marcus Smith is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and international athlete. With a clear vision of building brands that improve people’s lives through health, culture and environment, he has developed and established three successful businesses, including international performance company, InnerFight, Paleo food provider, Smith St Paleo, and culture and environment marketing agency, Dominate.

With a competitive sporting background, Marcus played professional rugby from the age of 18, with a major highlight being his participation in the 2009 IRB Rugby Sevens World Cup. Retiring from the game in 2010, he remains highly active and now competes in CrossFit, as well as numerous extreme endurance events and challenges. Marcus believes that developing mental strength through physical challenges is one of the keys to a successful life and has multiple challenges and ultramarathons to his name, including the “toughest footrace on earth”, the Marathon Des Sables, which saw him run 250km self- supported across the Sahara desert in 2015.

With a firm belief that human connection to brands lays within the culture and environment they create, he has taken this concept forward from his marketing agency, Dominate, to the other companies in his expanding portfolio, InnerFight and Smith St. Paleo. Prior to establishing his first business InnerFight, Marcus spent 10 years in the sporting goods industry, with over five years as a sales director at market leader, Adidas.