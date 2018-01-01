Maria Rapetskaya

Guest Writer

Founder and Creative Director of Undefined Creative

Maria Rapetskaya is the founder/creative director of Undefined Creative, a boutique agency built on flexibility, low overhead and a special emphasis on good, old-fashioned customer service. Her work includes award-winning creative projects for the NHL, NBCUniversal, Meredith and the United Nations, among others. Rapetskaya is also an outspoken speaker and published writer.