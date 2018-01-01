Maria Rapetskaya

Work-Life Balance
5 Things Entrepreneurs Must Do to Ever Get Some Time Off
You may not think you need a vacation but your team might think you're overdue.
Learning From Mistakes
5 Things Not to Do Running a Small Business
Here are a few lessons I learned from my first attempt at running a business, making my second time around much smoother.
Self Improvement
4 Ways to Weather Professional Storms
Reflecting on past wins -- and losses -- and challenging yourself physically can get you over any bump in the road.