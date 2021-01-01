Mario Ciabarra
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Quantum Metric
Mario Ciabarra, founder and CEO of Quantum Metric, is a computer scientist and tech entrepreneur who’s passionate about pairing world-class teams with today’s most pressing enterprise-technology challenges.
Follow Mario Ciabarra on Social
Latest
Why Your Culture Is Connected to Digital Success
Getting your digital strategy right can make a huge, positive impact on your company culture.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME
-
Ramon Ray
Founder, SmartHustle.com
-
Simon Moser
Founder of Polygrowth
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Mark Siebert
Franchise Consultant for Start-Up and Established Franchisors
-
-
Erica McMillan
Serial Entrepreneur, Branding Strategist, Artist
-
Krishna Athal
Start-Up Community and Incubation Manager of Turbine