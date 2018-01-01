Mark Burns

Mark Burns

Guest Writer
Sports Marketing Professional

Mark Burns is an operations coordinator in talent/athlete marketing at CSE, an Atlanta-based sports and entertainment agency. Burns was recently named a 2014 "30 Under 30" award recipient by Sports Launch Magazine and a 'Rising Star in #SportsBiz" by SportsNetworker.com.

More From Mark Burns

3 Lessons in Entrepreneurship From a Stanley Cup Champion
Entrepreneurship

Hockey and business have a lot in common, says NHL veteran Bret Hedican.
5 min read
5 Quotes From Sports Figures in 2014 Worth Remembering
Inspiration

Athletic competition, whether in the Olympics or the Little Leagues, is a perpetual source of perspective on the struggles of entrepreneurship.
4 min read
3 Lessons for Every Business From an Olympian
Social Entrepreneurship

The drive to do something worthwhile is the most important motive an entrepreneur can have.
4 min read
What Young Entrepreneurs Should Be Thankful For
Entrepreneurs

From being born in the digital age to having time on your side, what young entrepreneurs should be thankful for this holiday season.
3 min read
30 Is Not the New 20: How Author Meg Jay Sold Me on Entrepreneurship Today
Starting a Business

The urge to start up can come on suddenly and powerfully. Here's how College Trep columnist Mark Burns got the entrepreneurial bug.
5 min read
