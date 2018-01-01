A serial entrepreneur, Mark Cuban is co-founder and chairman of Denver-based independent cable network HDNet and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. He is also an active investor and regularly appears on ABC's reality series, Shark Tank.
Tech Bubble
Mark Cuban: Why This Tech Bubble Is Worse Than the Tech Bubble of 2000
The bubble today comes from private investors who are investing in apps and small tech companies. And there in lies the rub.
Success Strategies
6 Things Mark Cuban Says You Need to Be Great in Business
The tech billionaire and outspoken investor shares the elements he thinks are vital for startup success.
Starting a Business
Mark Cuban's 12 Rules for Startups
The billionaire tech entrepreneur offers his best advice from hiring passionate employees to never hiring a PR firm.
Growth Strategies
Mark Cuban on Why You Should Never Listen to Your Customers
The billionaire tech entrepreneur explains how bowing to your customers' every request can stunt innovation.