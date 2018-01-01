Mark Daoust

News and Trends
Tariffs and the Trade War: How to Survive as an Amazon Seller Caught in the Crossfire
Time to negotiate and consider pricing strategies.
Marketing
It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads
Choose who sees your ad and what they are watching at the time.
Finance
Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value
Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Entrepreneurs
4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions
If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
Selling a Business
How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition
Start early, and don't limit who you will sell to.
Metrics
Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.
Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
Marketing
3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals
If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
Project Grow
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Let their examples inspire you.
Amazon
Here's How Amazon is Making Their Fulfillment Businesses More Valuable
Third party sellers and those who dropship will have to make changes.
Women Entrepreneurs
5 Reasons Women Entrepreneurs Should Consider Buying a Business (Infographic)
Women comprise a growing percentage of entrepreneurs but seem less interested in buying a business than in starting their own.
Acquisitions
The Pros and Cons of Buying a 'Fulfillment by Amazon' Business
FBA businesses are the hot new trend, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you.
Website Optimization
3 Tricks to Increase Your Online Business's Value
Pay attention to these three issues and watch your website's value grow.
Acquisitions
5 Lessons Learned From Serial 7-Figure Sellers
How do these entrepreneurs manage to repeatedly sell their companies for $1 million or more? Read on.
Selling a Business
Don't Regret Selling Your Internet Business
Taxes, a better plan and an exit strategy. Think about these things before handing over the keys.
Selling a Business
Digitally Sold: The Logistics of Transferring Your Online Business
Instead of handing over keys to a building, you're transferring account passwords, intellectual property and domain names.