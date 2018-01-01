Mark Daoust

Mark Daoust

Guest Writer
Founder, Quiet Light Brokerage
Mark Daoust’s passion for creating sales agreements that benefit both sides of the table led him to create Quiet Light Brokerage in 2007. Guided by the bedrock values of honesty, integrity and transparency, Daoust built Quiet Light to help sellers of internet businesses. His own business recently was selected as the #1 brokerage for buying and selling websites valued at over $1 million. Quiet Light and Daoust are headquartered in Minnesota, where Mark sometimes gets to run home to help his wife teach a quick class to his four children.

More From Mark Daoust

Tariffs and the Trade War: How to Survive as an Amazon Seller Caught in the Crossfire
News and Trends

Tariffs and the Trade War: How to Survive as an Amazon Seller Caught in the Crossfire

Time to negotiate and consider pricing strategies.
5 min read
It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads
Marketing

It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads

Choose who sees your ad and what they are watching at the time.
5 min read
Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value
Finance

Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value

Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
5 min read
4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions
Entrepreneurs

4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions

If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
5 min read
How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition
Selling a Business

How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition

Start early, and don't limit who you will sell to.
7 min read
Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.
Metrics

Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.

Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
6 min read
3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals
Marketing

3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals

If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
6 min read
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Project Grow

3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back

Let their examples inspire you.
4 min read
Here's How Amazon is Making Their Fulfillment Businesses More Valuable
Amazon

Here's How Amazon is Making Their Fulfillment Businesses More Valuable

Third party sellers and those who dropship will have to make changes.
6 min read
5 Reasons Women Entrepreneurs Should Consider Buying a Business (Infographic)
Women Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Women Entrepreneurs Should Consider Buying a Business (Infographic)

Women comprise a growing percentage of entrepreneurs but seem less interested in buying a business than in starting their own.
6 min read
The Pros and Cons of Buying a 'Fulfillment by Amazon' Business
Acquisitions

The Pros and Cons of Buying a 'Fulfillment by Amazon' Business

FBA businesses are the hot new trend, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you.
6 min read
3 Tricks to Increase Your Online Business's Value
Website Optimization

3 Tricks to Increase Your Online Business's Value

Pay attention to these three issues and watch your website's value grow.
6 min read
5 Lessons Learned From Serial 7-Figure Sellers
Acquisitions

5 Lessons Learned From Serial 7-Figure Sellers

How do these entrepreneurs manage to repeatedly sell their companies for $1 million or more? Read on.
5 min read
Don't Regret Selling Your Internet Business
Selling a Business

Don't Regret Selling Your Internet Business

Taxes, a better plan and an exit strategy. Think about these things before handing over the keys.
5 min read
Digitally Sold: The Logistics of Transferring Your Online Business
Selling a Business

Digitally Sold: The Logistics of Transferring Your Online Business

Instead of handing over keys to a building, you're transferring account passwords, intellectual property and domain names.
4 min read
