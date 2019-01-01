My Queue

Professor (Innovation Studies), UQ Business School

About Mark Dodgson

Mark Dodgson AO is professor of Innovation Studies at the University of Queensland (UQ) Business School, and Visiting Professor at Imperial College London. His research focusses on how the innovation process is changing. After his PhD on innovation in small firms at Imperial College, he worked as a Research Fellow at the Technical Change Centre, London (1983-85). He has been on the Board and Advisory Boards of two multi-billion dollar companies and five start-ups. He has written or edited 16 books on innovation.
In 2019, Mark was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to innovation research and practice.

