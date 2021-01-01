About Mark Flynn
I am a leadership performance coach, consultant and speaker. My mission in life is to inspire and lead others to high performance so that they can create a positive and lasting impact on the world. I work with dynamic and inspiring entrepreneurs and executives of SME organisations to achieve MORE.
More From Mark Flynn
6 Powerful Lessons I Learned Early in Entrepreneurship
A half-dozen key takeaways after trading my corporate job for the messy, fulfilling and thrilling world of entrepreneurship.