Mark Ghermezian is a New York City based entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Appboy, an intelligent CRM for mobile marketers, and the managing partner of T5 Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on early stage technologies across verticals. Additionally, Ghermezian regularly speaks, writes, and presents about the future of mobile, investment strategy, and the startup landscape.
Company Culture
Why I Bought 100 Pairs of Sneakers for My Team
Our Nikes represent the journeys that brought us all together and the meaningful work that unites us.
Failure
5 Pivotal Things I've Learned From Failure
While the thought of failing can ignite fear and anxiety in everyone, these mishaps can be some of the greatest lessons in life.
Hiring Employees
How to Hire the Right Leadership Team for Your Startup
Your executive hires are just as important as your co-founders.