Mark Ghermezian

Guest Writer
Founder of Appboy and Investor

Mark Ghermezian is a New York City based entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Appboy, an intelligent CRM for mobile marketers, and the managing partner of T5 Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on early stage technologies across verticals. Additionally, Ghermezian regularly speaks, writes, and presents about the future of mobile, investment strategy, and the startup landscape.

More From Mark Ghermezian

Why I Bought 100 Pairs of Sneakers for My Team
Company Culture

Our Nikes represent the journeys that brought us all together and the meaningful work that unites us.
4 min read
5 Pivotal Things I've Learned From Failure
Failure

While the thought of failing can ignite fear and anxiety in everyone, these mishaps can be some of the greatest lessons in life.
5 min read
How to Hire the Right Leadership Team for Your Startup
Hiring Employees

Your executive hires are just as important as your co-founders.
5 min read
