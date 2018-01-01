Guest Writer

Founder of Appboy and Investor

Mark Ghermezian is a New York City based entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Appboy, an intelligent CRM for mobile marketers, and the managing partner of T5 Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on early stage technologies across verticals. Additionally, Ghermezian regularly speaks, writes, and presents about the future of mobile, investment strategy, and the startup landscape.