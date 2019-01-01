About Mark Pearson
Mark Pearson is the founder of investment fund Fuel Ventures, which specializes in early-stage companies and offers a London-based incubation studio to its startups. Fuel Ventures currently has more than 20 startups under its umbrella and delivers a 70x average return on investments in the European e-commerce sector. The investment fund recently closed a GBP20 million round from multiple high net-worth investors and corporate institutions, which span China, the Middle East and Europe.
