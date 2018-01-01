Mark Tacchi is the founder and CEO of Vendini, a San Francisco-based company that offers a comprehensive solution for the live event industry. Mark started his career at NeXT and Apple, and, prior to founding Vendini, founded a company called Hipbone, which was acquired in 2004.
Startups
4 Things Steve Jobs Taught Me About Succeeding as an Entrepreneur
Jobs' imprint on technology, product design and branding cannot be overstated but even one of his great admirers balks at how he managed his team.