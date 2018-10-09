MaRS Discovery District

Hiring
No College Degree? No Problem, Says This HR Specialist.
If you are able to showcase a few key skills, you may be on your way to your dream job.
Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur
The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
Success Strategies
How This Founder Overcame Roadblocks When Launching a Financial Services Business Just After the Recession
Financeit's CEO speaks about how some positive press helped the company build its customer base.
Startups
How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively
Outside pressure to back down may be a tip that you should consider pivoting.
Artificial Intelligence
Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner
Kerry Liu speaks about how he and his team thought tactically about Rubikloud's positioning in the marketplace.
Success Strategies
An Unconventional Idea Forced This Startup to Make Its Own Rules
Dennon Oosterman talks about how his eco-friendly company had to adapt to a new landscape.
This Co-Founder Used Her Corporate Maternity Leave to Assess Her Career Goals -- Which Led Her to the Startup World
Launching something new was an irresistible opportunity for this COO.
How This Female-Health Entrepreneur Overcame Doubts About Starting Her Own Medical Supply Company
More knowledge translated to more confidence for this CEO.
Success Strategies
In Search of that 'A-ha' Moment? This Entrepreneur Says It May Take Longer Than Expected.
The CEO of Future Design School talks about how she finally found the business model to work with her vision.
Pivots
The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere
Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
Leadership Skills
How This CEO Went from Having Zero Industry Experience to Running Her Own Tech Startup
This founder's ultimate strength was building something from nothing.
Pivots
How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor
Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
Startups
This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety
For this company's leader, paranoia is a driver to create change.
Startups
How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea
The road map for this company includes the mantra "keeping going."
Startups
Why This CEO Sees So Many Startups Get Tunnel Vision With Their Products
To communicate potential to investors, business founders should know when to refocus their mission.