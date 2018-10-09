MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District

MaRS is the world's largest innovation hub located in Toronto. They support impact-driven startups in health, energy & environment, finance & commerce, and work & learning sectors.

No College Degree? No Problem, Says This HR Specialist.
Hiring

If you are able to showcase a few key skills, you may be on your way to your dream job.
2 min read
Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
2 min read
How This Founder Overcame Roadblocks When Launching a Financial Services Business Just After the Recession
Success Strategies

Financeit's CEO speaks about how some positive press helped the company build its customer base.
2 min read
How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively
Startups

Outside pressure to back down may be a tip that you should consider pivoting.
2 min read
Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner
Artificial Intelligence

Kerry Liu speaks about how he and his team thought tactically about Rubikloud's positioning in the marketplace.
2 min read
An Unconventional Idea Forced This Startup to Make Its Own Rules
Success Strategies

Dennon Oosterman talks about how his eco-friendly company had to adapt to a new landscape.
2 min read
This Co-Founder Used Her Corporate Maternity Leave to Assess Her Career Goals -- Which Led Her to the Startup World

Launching something new was an irresistible opportunity for this COO.
2 min read
How This Female-Health Entrepreneur Overcame Doubts About Starting Her Own Medical Supply Company

More knowledge translated to more confidence for this CEO.
2 min read
In Search of that 'A-ha' Moment? This Entrepreneur Says It May Take Longer Than Expected.
Success Strategies

The CEO of Future Design School talks about how she finally found the business model to work with her vision.
2 min read
The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere
Pivots

Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
2 min read
How This CEO Went from Having Zero Industry Experience to Running Her Own Tech Startup
Leadership Skills

This founder's ultimate strength was building something from nothing.
2 min read
How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor
Pivots

Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
2 min read
This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety
Startups

For this company's leader, paranoia is a driver to create change.
2 min read
How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea
Startups

The road map for this company includes the mantra "keeping going."
2 min read
Why This CEO Sees So Many Startups Get Tunnel Vision With Their Products
Startups

To communicate potential to investors, business founders should know when to refocus their mission.
2 min read
