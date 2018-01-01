Marshall Sponder

Marshall Sponder is a senior web analyst for a large IT services company based in the Northeast and an artist who maintains Now-SEO, his own search engine marketing consultancy with B2B and B2C clients.

More From Marshall Sponder

7 Indispensable--and Free--Keyword Tools
Marketing

7 Indispensable--and Free--Keyword Tools

Take your social media strategy to the next level by using it to improve your products and services.
4 min read
Find Your Audience Now
Marketing

Find Your Audience Now

Use free tools to bring people together around your brand--online or off.
3 min read
Track Your Tweets
Marketing

Track Your Tweets

Twitter is the easiest form of social media to measure, so make sure you're getting the most from it.
3 min read
Turn Conversations Into Sales
Marketing

Turn Conversations Into Sales

People are talking about your brand online--find them and make them your customers.
3 min read
Learn to Measure Your Web Presence
Marketing

Learn to Measure Your Web Presence

It's one thing to generate online buzz. It's another to know how to use it.
5 min read
