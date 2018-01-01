Marty Schneck recently completed his studies in Marketing at the University of Pennsylvania, and is currently the Digital Content Specialist at eZanga.com. He enjoys working with digital branding and social media, though you might also find him by the water cooler talking about politics or the Kardashians.
Mobile Marketing
3 Ways to Level Up Your Marketing With Pokemon Go
Catch all the Pokemon masters you can with these three marketing strategies.
Social Media Marketing
Why These Facebook Features Should Worry Digital Advertisers
Features like Live Video, Instant Articles and Canvas ads are shaking up digital marketing and might be a cause of concern for advertisers.
Digital Marketing
4 Digital Marketing Wins From This Year's Presidential Candidates
These four digital marketing wins have driven success for the remaining presidential candidates.