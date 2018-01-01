Mary Bui-pham

Guest Writer
VP, Operations for Publisher Products, Yahoo

Mary Bui-Pham is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Publisher Products team of ~900 members responsible for Yahoo's flagship properties. She holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, San Diego, where she conducted computational modeling on Laminar Flames.

Lessons on Helping People Bloom Learned In the Greenhouse
Team-Building

Orchids are finicky plants that bloom magnificently once you have managed to get their environment right. People are similar, and usually less finicky.
3 min read
